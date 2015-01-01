Abstract

The demographic situation is one of markers of well-being of society. The purpose of the study was to establish main trends in demographic process in the Vologda Oblast. The Rosstat data on the Vologda Oblast for 2008-2019 were analyzed using analytical, parametric and non-parametric statistics, descriptive statistics and prognostic estimate, calculation of intensive and extensive indicators. It is demonstrated that demographic situation in the Vologda Oblast is characterized by decreasing of fertility coefficient (-20.0%) and increasing of negative natural growth of population. In rural areas, at low fertility, high mortality of population is registered and its related mostly to suicides. The relationship of random drowning with suicides and murders (R = +0.66 and R = +0.78, respectively), random alcohol poisoning with suicides (R = +0.57) and suicides with murders (R = +0.76) is established. The strong feedback between murder and random alcohol poisoning was revealed too.



===



Демографическая ситуация является одним из маркеров благополучия общества. Целью исследования яви-лось установление основных тенденций демографического процесса в Вологодской области. Изучены данныеРосстата по Вологодской области за период 2008--2019 гг. с применением аналитического, параметрическо-го и непараметрического методов статистики, описательной статистики, прогнозной оценки, расчетаинтенсивных и экстенсивных показателей. Показано, что демографическая ситуация в Вологодской обла-сти характеризуется снижением коэффициента рождаемости (−20,0%) и нарастанием отрицательногоестественного прироста. На селе при низкой рождаемости регистрируется высокая смертность населения, связанная в большей степени с самоубийствами. Показана взаимосвязь случайных утоплений с самоубий-ствами и убийствами (r=+0,66 и r=+0,78 соответственно), случайных отравлений алкоголем с самоубий-ствами (r=+0,57) и самоубийств с убийствами (r=+0,76), а также сильная обратная связь между убийства-ми и случайными отравлениями алкоголем. Установлена взаимосвязь случайных утоплений с самоубийства-ми и убийствами (r=+0,66 и r=+0,78 соответственно), случайных отравлений алкоголем с самоубийствами(r=+0,57) и самоубийств с убийствами (r=+0,76), а также сильная обратная связь между убийствами и слу-чайными отравлениями алкоголем.К л ю ч е в ы е с л о в а : рождаемость; смертность; взаимосвязь; коэффициент; демография; село.

Language: ru