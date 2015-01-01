|
Citation
Timchenko TN, Boran-Keshishyan AL. Probl. Sotsialnoi Gig. Istor. Med. 2022; 30(6): 1306-1312.
Vernacular Title
Несвоевременная репатриация членов экипажа судна как угроза нарушения состояния психического здоровья
DOI
PMID
36541313
Abstract
In case of illness or injury of ship crew member during entire stay on board of the ship and until the end of repatriation, the shipowner is responsible for paying wages in full size and pays all expenses on medical care and arrival at final destination. Due to effect of external and internal factors, mental health of crew members became one of actual modern problems. The article considers main provisions of labor and collective agreement of crew member, determines responsibilities of shipowner for organizing repatriation and appropriate actions when its terms are increased, identifies problematic aspects of disorders of mental health of seaman on board the ship and substantiates possible solutions of modern problems.
Language: ru
Keywords
Humans; mental health; Mental Health; *Ships; *Mental Disorders/therapy; crew; repatriation; seaman; ship; shipowner; solutions