Abstract

In case of illness or injury of ship crew member during entire stay on board of the ship and until the end of repatriation, the shipowner is responsible for paying wages in full size and pays all expenses on medical care and arrival at final destination. Due to effect of external and internal factors, mental health of crew members became one of actual modern problems. The article considers main provisions of labor and collective agreement of crew member, determines responsibilities of shipowner for organizing repatriation and appropriate actions when its terms are increased, identifies problematic aspects of disorders of mental health of seaman on board the ship and substantiates possible solutions of modern problems.



При болезни или травме члена экипажа судна в течение всего времени пребывания на борту судна и до срокаокончания репатриации судовладелец несет ответственность за выплату заработной платы в полном раз-мере, а также оплачивает все расходы по предоставлению медицинской помощи и прибытию в конечное ме-сто назначения. Вследствие влияния внешних и внутренних факторов состояние психического здоровья чле-нов экипажа стало одной из актуальных современных проблем. В статье рассмотрены основные положениятрудового и коллективного договора члена экипажа, определены обязанности судовладельца по организациирепатриации и соответствующие действия при увеличении ее сроков, выявлены проблемные аспекты нару-шения психического здоровья моряка на борту судна, а также обоснованы возможные пути решения совре-менных проблем.К л ю ч е в ы е с л о в а : судовладелец; репатриация члена экипажа; продление сроков; психическое здоровье; пути решения.

Language: ru