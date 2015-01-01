Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although research has demonstrated associations between motor coordination difficulties and psychological problems in school-age children, including emotional and behavioral problems, longitudinal changes in these problems in children with motor coordination difficulties are not fully understood. AIMS: The current study aimed to identify patterns in the trajectory of emotional and behavioral problems in school-age children with motor coordination difficulties, and to elucidate the effect of co-existing neurodevelopmental traits on the occurrence and course of these problems.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Using the Developmental Coordination Disorder Questionnaire, 773 children were defined as cases with motor coordination difficulties and followed for 4 years, from 6 to 10 years of age. Emotional and behavioral problems were assessed using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire completed by children's parents or guardians. OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: We identified four trajectory patterns of emotional and behavioral problems. Children with higher autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder traits were more likely to be assigned to poor prognostic trajectory patterns.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Our findings emphasize the importance of assessing emotional and behavioral problems and co-existing neurodevelopmental traits in children with motor coordination difficulties in early elementary school.

