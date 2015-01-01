SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Daniels SP, Greditzer HG, Mintz DN, Dines JS, Bogner EA. Skeletal Radiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00256-022-04261-9

PMID

36542131

Abstract

Injuries are common in competitive baseball players and can occur in all facets of the game. The majority of the existing literature on injuries in baseball players has focused on injuries secondary to the overhead throw with very little attention given to injuries sustained while batting. The baseball swing is a complex, often violent, motion that predisposes batters to a variety of injuries affecting the spine, trunk, pelvis, and extremities. Knowledge of injury patterns that commonly occur during the baseball swing and radiologic findings important to the treating physician can help radiologists provide accurate imaging interpretations that appropriately guide patient management.


Language: en

Keywords

Baseball; MRI; Batter’s shoulder; Oblique strain; Swinging Injury

