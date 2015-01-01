|
Lloyd M, Temple VA, Foley JT, Yeatman S, Lunsky Y, Huang A, Balogh R. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36544012
PURPOSE: People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) experience high rates of depression. Evidence indicates that physical activity, or participation in a sports club, in a supportive social environment has mental and physical health benefits. Adults with IDD, on average, engage in low levels of physical activity. The purpose of this study was to compare the rates of depression among young adult Special Olympics participants with IDD compared to non-participants with IDD.
Physical activity; Depression; Intellectual disability; Administrative health databases; Developmental disability; Health promotion; Special Olympics