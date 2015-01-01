Abstract

Elder abuse is related to numerous adverse health and mental health conditions in older adults and some studies indicated higher rates of elder abuse in ethnic and racial minority populations than non-Hispanic Whites. This current study aims to summarize the risk and protective factors associated with elder abuse in community-dwelling racial minorities. A systematic review was conducted following Preferred reporting items for systematic review and meta-analysis (PRISMA) guidelines. AgeLine, Medline, PsycINFO, and CINAHL were searched without limitation on time periods of publication. Two authors independently screened the search results and assessed the eligibility and quality of the retrieved articles. A total of 718 articles were screened and 25 articles were included in the review. The 25 included studies' publication dates range from 1989 to 2019. Five racial categories were generated: African Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, Hispanic Americans, and racial minorities in Canada. Risk and protective factors of elder abuse and its subtypes (e.g., physical and psychological abuse) for these racial groups were summarized. There are some common risk factors across racial minorities, such as dependence on caregivers and health issues. The review identified gaps and conflicting findings regarding culture and education that are worthy of further investigation. In particular, there is a lack of current research on elder abuse in racial minority older women, race minority subgroups, and protective factors of elder abuse. The results guide helping professionals to consider the role of traditional culture and identify warning signs of potential abuse among racial minority older adults.

Language: en