Abstract

Among the various types of asphyxial deaths, strangulation is one of the commonly encountered cases as structures in the neck make it vulnerable to fatality. In most such cases, ligature material, usually cloth, is used for the commission of the offense. Clothing may be associated with a wide range of both accidental and deliberately induced deaths. Accidental strangulation due to entrapment of the neck in clothing, especially in relation to vehicular accidents, has also been described in the literature, but these cases are mostly associated with long scarf-like clothing. Loose clothing and intoxication act as critical factors in entrapping the person in such an event. This case report highlights the rare occurrence of accidental strangulation due to the entanglement of clothing other than a long scarf consequent upon road traffic incident.

