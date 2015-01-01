|
Allen HC, Weafer J, Wesley MJ, Fillmore MT. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36549890
BACKGROUND: Behavioral disinhibition and motor impairment are both acutely elevated following alcohol consumption, and individual differences in sensitivity to alcohol-induced increases in these effects are associated with drinking habits. Specifically, high alcohol-induced disinhibition and low motor impairment have been identified as separate markers for alcohol-related problems. This study tested the degree to which alcohol-induced disinhibition and motor impairment jointly predict heavy drinking. We hypothesized that heavier drinkers would exhibit a combination of high sensitivity to alcohol-induced disinhibition and low sensitivity to its motor impairing effect.
Language: en
Acute Tolerance; Alcohol Sensitivity; Behavioral Disinhibition; Cued Go/No-Go; Motor Coordination