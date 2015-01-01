Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maritime search and rescue (SAR) remains a great global challenge because of the long distances, harsh environment and complicated trauma. A systematic investigation and analysis of China Maritime Search and Rescue Center (CMSRC) data has been lacking. This study aimed to provide more insightful information for future development of a better maritime and aquatic SAR system in China.



METHODS: This retrospective study retrieved and analyzed data on the water traffic volume from The Ministry of Transportation, People's Republic of China website and SAR data on ship accidents between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2019. Spearman's correlation test was performed to analyze the data for the number of ship accidents, number of persons in distress, number of rescued persons, SAR success rate, and SAR forces. The χ(2) test was used to assess significant changes in the proportion of ship accident locations, categories, dispatched SAR forces, and location of deaths annually. The Cox Stuart test was applied to determine the trends in the data from 2008 to 2019.



RESULTS: Between 2008 and 2019, a total of 24,013 ship accidents were reported and recorded by the CMSRC surveillance system; 209,948 persons in distress because of ship accidents were reported; 8,051 individual deaths from ship accidents. Water traffic volume and ship carrying capacity increased while the annual number of persons in distress, ship collisions, and ship collision-related deaths decreased. The SAR success rate (96.17%±0.92%) did not improve despite an increase in the number of rescue ships dispatched during this period. Helicopters (92.40±20.58 min) arrived faster than rescue ships (283.75±40.96 min) but the dispatched number of helicopters did not increase during this period. The average arrival time of nearby passing ships (41.90±7.98 min) was the shortest.



CONCLUSIONS: CMSRC efforts mitigated the growth of ship accidents despite increasing traffic volume. More dispatched rescue ships did not improve the SAR success rate without saving arrival time. Future SAR protocols may need to increase and strengthen the role of helicopters and nearby passing ships to improve the SAR success rate.

