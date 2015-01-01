Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the current peer-reviewed literature on pediatric concussion and mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) service delivery models (SDMs) and relevant cost analyses. DATA SOURCES: PubMed, Embase (Elsevier), CINAHL Plus (EBSCO), APA PsycINFO (EBSCO), and Web of Science Core Collection, limited to human trials published in English from January 1, 2001, to January 10, 2022. STUDY SELECTION: Included articles that (1) were peer-reviewed; (2) were evidence-based; (3) described service delivery and/or associated health care costs; and (4) focused on mTBI, concussion, or postconcussion symptoms of children and adolescents. Studies describing emergency department-based interventions, adults, and moderate to severe brain injuries were excluded. DATA EXTRACTION: The initial search resulted in 1668 articles. Using Rayyan software, 2 reviewers independently completed title and abstract screening followed by a full-text screening of potentially included articles. A third blinded reviewer resolved inclusion/exclusion conflicts among the other reviewers. This resulted in 28 articles included. DATA SYNTHESIS: Each of the 28 articles were grouped into 1 of the following 3 categories: generalist-based services (7), specialist-based services (12), and web/telemedicine services (6). One article discussed both generalists and specialists. It was clear that specialists are more proactive in their treatment of concussion than generalists. Most of the research on generalists emphasized the need for education and training. Four studies discussed costs relevant to SDMs.



CONCLUSIONS: This review highlights the need for more discussion and formalized evaluation of SDMs to better understand concussion management. Overall there is more literature on specialist-based services than generalist-based services. Specialists and generalists have overarching similarities but differ often in their approach to pediatric concussion management. Cost analysis data are sparse and more research is needed.

