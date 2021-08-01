Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The French emergency department (ED) surveillance network OSCOUR transmits data on ED visits to Santé publique France (the national public health agency). As these data are collected daily and are almost exhaustive at a national level, it would seem relevant to use them for national epidemiological surveillance of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). This article presents the protocol of a planned study to validate algorithms for identifying mTBI in the OSCOUR database. Algorithms to be tested will be based on International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 codes.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: We will perform a multicentre validation study of algorithms for identifying mTBI in OSCOUR. Different combinations of ICD-10 codes will be used to identify cases of mTBI in the OSCOUR database. A random sample of mTBI cases and non-cases will be selected from four EDs. Medical charts will serve as the reference standard to validate the algorithms. The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) of the different algorithms, as well as their 95% CIs, will be calculated and compared.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The ethics committee of the French National Data Protection Authority (CNIL) approved this study (n° 921152, 1 August 2021).



RESULTS will be submitted to national and international peer-reviewed journals and presented at conferences dedicated to trauma and to methodologies for the construction and validation of algorithms.

Language: en