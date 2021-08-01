|
INTRODUCTION: The French emergency department (ED) surveillance network OSCOUR transmits data on ED visits to Santé publique France (the national public health agency). As these data are collected daily and are almost exhaustive at a national level, it would seem relevant to use them for national epidemiological surveillance of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). This article presents the protocol of a planned study to validate algorithms for identifying mTBI in the OSCOUR database. Algorithms to be tested will be based on International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 codes.
