Boulton MJ, Macaulay PJR. Br. J. Educ. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Wiley-Blackwell)

10.1111/bjep.12573

36550069

BACKGROUND: Bullying victimization is a risk factor for social anxiety and disrupted classroom concentration among young people. Self-esteem has been implicated as a protective factor, but extant literature is sparse. AIMS: Aim of present study was to test if a new measure of authentic self-esteem can buffer the negative effects of bullying victimization on social anxiety and disrupted classroom concentration concurrently and across time. SAMPLE: A short-term longitudinal questionnaire design was employed with 836 12- and 13-year-olds.

METHODS: Peer nominations of bullying victimization and self-reports of authentic self-esteem were collected during winter term, and self-reports of social anxiety and disrupted classroom concentration were solicited then and also 5 months later.

RESULTS: Hierarchical multiple regression models indicated that authentic self-esteem moderated the association between bullying victimization and (i) social anxiety both concurrently and longitudinally and (ii) disrupted classroom concentration longitudinally. The Johnson-Neyman technique identified where on its scale authentic self-esteem had its buffering effects, and these were found to be at relatively low or moderate levels.

CONCLUSIONS: Even moderate levels of authentic self-esteem can mitigate the association between being bullied and (i) social anxiety and (ii) disrupted classroom concentration. Efforts to monitor and where necessary enhance the authentic self-esteem of young people are warranted.


social anxiety; authentic self-esteem; buffer effects; bullying victimization; classroom concentration; school adjustment

