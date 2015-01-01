Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fifteen percent of individuals who sustain a concussion develop persistent concussion symptoms (PCS). Recent literature has demonstrated atrophy of the frontal, parietal, and cerebellar regions following acute concussive injury. The frontoparietal-cerebellar network is essential for the performance of visuomotor transformation tasks requiring cognitive-motor integration (CMI), important for daily function.



PURPOSE: We investigated cortical and subcortical structural differences and how these differences are associated with CMI performance in those with PCS versus healthy controls.



METHODS: Twenty-six age-matched female participants (13 PCS, 13 healthy) completed four visuomotor tasks. Additionally, MR-images were analyzed for cortical thickness and volume, and cerebellar lobule volume.



RESULTS: No statistically significant group differences were found in CMI performance. However, those with PCS demonstrated a significantly thicker and larger precuneus, and significantly smaller cerebellar lobules (VIIIa, VIIIb, X) compared to controls. When groups were combined, volumes of both the cerebellar lobules and cortical regions were associated with CMI task performance.



CONCLUSION: The lack of behavioral differences combined with the structural differences may reflect a compensatory mechanism for those with PCS. In addition, this study highlights the effectiveness of CMI tasks in estimating the structural integrity of the frontoparietal-cerebellar network and is among the first to demonstrate structural correlates of PCS.

