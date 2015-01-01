|
Citation
Hurtubise JM, Gorbet DJ, Hynes L, Macpherson AK, Sergio LE. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36548113
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Fifteen percent of individuals who sustain a concussion develop persistent concussion symptoms (PCS). Recent literature has demonstrated atrophy of the frontal, parietal, and cerebellar regions following acute concussive injury. The frontoparietal-cerebellar network is essential for the performance of visuomotor transformation tasks requiring cognitive-motor integration (CMI), important for daily function.
Keywords
Concussion; motor control; neuroimaging; persistent post-concussive symptoms; visuomotor performance