Ishizuka Y, Nishiori H, Matsumura Y. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(12): e6703.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36545551
An 88-year-old man ingested coins accidentally and developed mediastinitis and septic shock. Esophageal injuries by sharped-shape foreign bodies are often reported, but esophageal perforation by round coins is rare. Even rounded-shape foreign bodies that are unlikely to injure esophagus may lead to severe outcomes.
Language: en
foreign body ingestion; coin; esophageal perforation; mediastinitis; septic shock