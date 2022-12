Abstract

Commentary on: Blaylock R, Trickey H, Sanders J, Murphy C. WRISK voices: A mixed-methods study of women's experiences of pregnancy-related public health advice and risk messages in the UK. Midwifery. 2022 Oct;113:103433. doi: 10.1016/j.midw.2022.103433. Epub 2022 Jul 19.

Implications for practice and research



- Healthcare professionals need to ensure risk discussion is sensitively tailored to women's individual circumstances, choices and existing evidence uncertainties.



- Future research can usefully identify inequities evident in risk communication including risks that receive greater attention and how responsibilities are distributed for fetal health and pregnant women.



Context



There is a growing body of evidence highlighting the significance of risk messaging for women's experiences of pregnancy, their decision making and health actions, as well as maternal and fetal health outcomes. Women routinely seek out and receive risk information from healthcare professionals, media, family and friends and have to manage …

