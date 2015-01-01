|
Citation
Jawed A, Jassal M. Front. Pediatr. 2022; 10: e994702.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
36545661
PMCID
Abstract
Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) from sleep-related causes is a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is one of the primary causes of SUID attributed to one or more environmental or behavioral determinants surrounding safe sleep practices among infants. The focus of many interventions on mitigating sleep-related infant deaths have addressed visible determinants pertaining to bed sharing, safe sleep surfaces, and removal of blankets, toys and other choking or strangulation hazards. Tobacco reduction and cessation have not been at the heart of any infant safe sleep interventions although addressing tobacco exposure is one of the primary safe sleep recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics. To date, there has not been a comprehensive review published on tobacco-related components across safe sleep interventions to reduce the risk of SIDS and SUID as the basis to contribute towards decreasing the rate of infant mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
pediatrics; infant mortality; infant safe sleep; sudden infant death syndrome; sudden unexpected infant death; tobacco