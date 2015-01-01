Abstract

BACKGROUND: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic imposed a heavy workload on nurses with more frequent night shifts, which led to higher levels of insomnia, depression, and anxiety among nurses. The study aimed to describe the symptom-symptom interaction of depression, anxiety, and insomnia among nurses and to evaluate the impact of night shifts on mental distress via a network model.



METHODS: We recruited 4,188 nurses from six hospitals in December 2020. We used the Insomnia Severity Index, Patient Health Questionnaire-9, and Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale-7 to assess insomnia, depression, and anxiety, respectively. We used the gaussian graphical model to estimate the network. Index expected influence and bridge expected influence was adapted to identify the central and bridge symptoms within the network. We assessed the impact of night shifts on mental distress and compared the network structure based on COVID-19 frontline experience.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depression, anxiety, and insomnia was 59, 46, and 55%, respectively. Nurses with night shifts were at a higher risk for the three mental disorders. "Sleep maintenance" was the central symptom. "Fatigue," "Motor," "Restlessness," and "Feeling afraid" were bridge symptoms. Night shifts were strongly associated with sleep onset trouble. COVID-19 frontline experience did not affect the network structure.



CONCLUSION: "Sleep maintenance," "Fatigue," "Motor," and "Restlessness" were important in maintaining the symptom network of anxiety, depression, and insomnia in nurses. Further interventions should prioritize these symptoms.

