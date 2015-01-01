|
Peng P, Liang M, Wang Q, Lu L, Wu Q, Chen Q. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1040298.
36544790
BACKGROUND: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic imposed a heavy workload on nurses with more frequent night shifts, which led to higher levels of insomnia, depression, and anxiety among nurses. The study aimed to describe the symptom-symptom interaction of depression, anxiety, and insomnia among nurses and to evaluate the impact of night shifts on mental distress via a network model.
Humans; anxiety; COVID-19 pandemic; depression; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Pandemics; SARS-CoV-2; network analysis; Anxiety/epidemiology; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/epidemiology; Depression/epidemiology; East Asian People; Fatigue/epidemiology; insomnia