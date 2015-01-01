Abstract

Youth mental health has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, with concerns of rising anxiety-related and depressive symptoms and reduced quality of life. This study provides a nuanced understanding of mental health stressors and supports in the lives of youth during the pandemic. Using Collaborative Filmmaking, an embodied, visual, and participatory research method, participants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were trained to create, analyze, and screen films about mental health. The films elucidated numerous stressors impacting youth mental health, including educational stressors (e.g., academic pressure and relationships with teachers), personal and social stressors (e.g., social and cultural expectations), and current events (e.g., the election and the political system). Supports included individual level supports (e.g., hobbies, self-care, spending time outdoors), and interpersonal level supports (e.g., family and socializing). Several themes were discussed as both stressors and supports, such as family, COVID-19, and social media. Overall, educational stressors are major contributors to adverse mental health symptoms among youth, which have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth discussions of the importance of self-care and engaging in healthy hobbies demonstrated strong awareness about maintaining mental health, though structural-level recommendations are still needed to improve youth mental health. Screening the Collaborative Films with the public illuminated several additional opportunities for action, including structural and social actions (e.g., changing policies and social norms around mental health). Given the structural nature of the stressors mentioned by participants, systemic changes as well as policy level action and programming are needed to address the intersectional nature of current mental health concerns among youth.

Language: en