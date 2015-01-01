|
Citation
Mandelbaum J, Almeda J, Blackwell S, Hopkins JW, Myers K, Hicks S, Daguise VG. Health Promot. Pract. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36546686
Abstract
BACKGROUND: One in four South Carolinians lives in a county along a nearly 200-mile stretch of Interstate 95 (I-95). Stretching from North Carolina to Georgia, this region is among the most rural, economically depressed, and racially/ethnically diverse in the state. Research is needed to identify social factors contributing to adverse health outcomes along the I-95 corridor, guide interventions, and establish a baseline for measuring progress. This study assessed social determinants of health in counties in South Carolina's I-95 corridor relative to the rest of the state.
Keywords
social determinants of health; health disparities; disease management; medically underserved area; rural health