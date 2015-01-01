Abstract

The reconstruction of traffic accidents involving powered two-wheelers (PTWs) frequently proves to be a challenging task. A case in which a fatal head-on crash of a PTW with a small truck where only minor vehicles damage was observed but resulted in isolated fatal chest trauma is discussed here. External examination of the corpse revealed two lacerations on the back, at the first glance implying sharp trauma. Based on the accident traces, the technical expert assumed an emergency break of the PTW rider resulting in a rotation of the PTW in terms of a wheelie on the front wheel. The first contact between the PTW rider and the tail end of the small truck probably occurred with the upper side of the helmet, and then, the back handle of the PTW caused the stab-like injuries followed by compression of the rider between the small truck or asphalt and the PTW. Based on the few accident traces available, neither a reconstruction of the pre-impact velocity nor a detailed reconstruction of the PTW rider kinematics was possible. However, using an interdisciplinary approach, the principal collision position as well as the injury mechanisms could be reconstructed.

