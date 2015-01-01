Abstract

Research centered on the socioemotional benefits of religion and religious congregations for young people has highlighted largely positive outcomes for both young people and religious congregations. However, fewer studies have explored whether transgender young people receive those same socioemotional benefits from being religiously affiliated. Using secondary quantitative data from the 2015 US Transgender Survey, this study examined the religious experiences of transgender young people (aged 18-24). The data indicate that individual demographics (e.g., race, gender identity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation) affected the religious experiences of transgender young people, including leaving their congregations due to the fear of being rejected. More research is needed on the socioemotional benefits of religious affiliation for transgender young people.

