Ruvalcaba Y, Mercer Kollar LM, Everett Jones S, Mercado MC, Leemis RW, Ma ZQ. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.13290

36544265

BACKGROUND: Sexting is common among adolescents and is associated with numerous health risk behaviors and negative psychosocial constructs. This study examined the relationships between high school students' experiences with sexual violence victimization, dating violence victimization, and engagement in risky sexual behaviors with experiences of receiving sexts.

METHODS: Cross-sectional data from the 2014 to 2016 data from Pennsylvania Youth Risk Behavior. Participants were selected using an independent 2-stage cluster sample design to produce a statewide population-based sample. The pencil and paper surveys were conducted in school. Participants included 6734 Pennsylvania high school students in grades 9-12.

RESULTS: Overall, 29.0% of Pennsylvania high school students had received a sext, which varied by sex, race/ethnicity, school grade, and sexual identity. Students who engaged in sexual risk behaviors, experienced dating violence, or experienced lifetime sexual violence outside of the dating context had a significantly higher prevalence of receiving a sext than students who did not engage in those behaviors or have those experiences.

CONCLUSIONS: Early screening and prevention efforts that include discussions about sexting behaviors may help prevent other negative outcomes, such as risky sexual behaviors and interpersonal violence. Addressing sexting in the education and health sectors may help to prevent other related harmful health and violence experiences during adolescence.


sexual violence; dating violence; adolescent health; risk behaviors; sexting

