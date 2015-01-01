Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling (FOF) is associated with gait disturbances in people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). However, previous studies mostly assessed FOF-related changes in gait patterns of PwMS using spatio-temporal gait parameters. Considering the complex nature of gait control, investigation of the higher order properties of the human movement system, particularly inter-segmental coordination variability may provide valuable information about underlying deficits in motor control patterns in PwMS with different levels of FOF. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to clarify the differences in lower extremity inter-segmental coordination variability between healthy controls and PwMS with high and low FOF.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study examined gait patterns of 40 PwMS and 20 age-and-sex-matched healthy controls during treadmill walking at a preferred walking speed for 3 min. The falls efficacy scale-international questionnaire was used to stratify PwMS into high and low FOF subgroups. Variability in coordinative relationships between shank-thigh and foot-shank segments was determined using deviation phase (DP), which is the average standard deviation calculated from all points of the ensemble continuous relative phase (CRP) curve during the stance and swing phases of gait.



RESULTS: DP values for shank-thigh (p = 0.005 and p < 0.001, respectively) and foot-shank inter-segmental relationships (p < 0.001) during the stance phase as well as for foot-shank inter-segmental relationships during the swing phase (p = 0.03) were significantly greater in PwMS with high FOF compared to those with low FOF and healthy controls. In addition, both groups of PwMS with high and low FOF indicated greater shank-thigh DP values compared to healthy controls during the swing phase (p < 0.001 and p = 0.002, respectively).



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest unsteadiness in neuromuscular organization during walking in PwMS with high FOF. Rehabilitative interventions targeting impairments in lower extremity inter-segmental coordination and FOF may be useful to improve walking and reduce risk of falls in PwMS with high FOF.

