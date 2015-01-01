|
Citation
|
Mofateh R, Salehi R, Mehravar M, Negahban H. Mult. Scler. Relat. Disord. 2022; 68: e104258.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36544317
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Fear of falling (FOF) is associated with gait disturbances in people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). However, previous studies mostly assessed FOF-related changes in gait patterns of PwMS using spatio-temporal gait parameters. Considering the complex nature of gait control, investigation of the higher order properties of the human movement system, particularly inter-segmental coordination variability may provide valuable information about underlying deficits in motor control patterns in PwMS with different levels of FOF. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to clarify the differences in lower extremity inter-segmental coordination variability between healthy controls and PwMS with high and low FOF.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Walking; Fear; Coordination; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Gait; Multiple sclerosis; *Multiple Sclerosis/complications; Fear of fall; Lower Extremity; Variability