BACKGROUND: Snakebite envenoming represents a tragically neglected tropical disease mostly affecting poor people living in remote areas of developing countries, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. Anti-snake venom (ASV) is the only approved specific treatment for systemic envenoming from snakebite, but it remains largely unavailable in many parts of developing countries. There is paucity of data on snakebite management practice in Tanzania. This study aimed at assessing the community management practices of snakebite and availability of anti-snake venom in the public health facilities in Monduli District, Northern Tanzania.



METHODS: A cross sectional study was carried out between May and June, 2018 involving 67 victims, 147 other household members, and 35 public health facilities. A structured questionnaire, respondent interview, and health facility report/document review were considered during data collection. Clean data were analyzed using SPSS version 20.



RESULTS: Sixty-seven snakebite victims and 147 other household members were interviewed during a household survey. All snakebite cases reported to having visited a health facility after snakebite with the majority 55/67 (82.1%) reporting the use, prior attendance to medical care, of some form of local treatment such as tourniquets 13 (19.4%), local incision 11 (16.4%), and snakestone 7 (10.4%). None of the public health facilities in Monduli District attended a snakebite case and had never stocked anti-snake venom products. In this area, 45 snakebite cases were reported to be managed at Meserani snake park clinic where anti-snake venom products were available and provided for free in the period between January 2017 and December 2017.



CONCLUSION: Majority of the snakebite cases at Meserani Juu relied on local methods for the management of snake bites of which most are of unknown efficacy and safety. Furthermore, none of the primary public health facilities in Monduli District stocked antivenom despite being a habitat for different kinds of venomous snakes. The government and local non-government organizations should collaborate so as to improve the anti-snake venom availability and the provision of snakebite preventive and management awareness programs, especially to the rural communities.

