Scheiner C, Grashoff J, Kleindienst N, Buerger A. Public Health Pract. (Oxf) 2022; 4: e100348.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36545674
OBJECTIVES: This study aims to provide a deeper insight into mental disorders in early adolescence. We report prevalence rates (mental health problems, depressive symptoms, eating disorders, NSSI, STBs) to be used in future studies and clinical ventures. We also expected to find gender differences, with girls being be more affected than boys are. STUDY DESIGN: 877 adolescents (M = 12.43, SD = 0.65) from seven German high schools completed a series of questionnaires assessing their mental health (SDQ, PHQ-9, SEED, DSHI-9, Paykel Suicide Scale, FAS III).
Prevalence; Depression; Mental health; Adolescence; Eating disorders; NSSI; STBs