Scheiner C, Grashoff J, Kleindienst N, Buerger A. Public Health Pract. (Oxf) 2022; 4: e100348.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.puhip.2022.100348

36545674

PMC9761382

OBJECTIVES: This study aims to provide a deeper insight into mental disorders in early adolescence. We report prevalence rates (mental health problems, depressive symptoms, eating disorders, NSSI, STBs) to be used in future studies and clinical ventures. We also expected to find gender differences, with girls being be more affected than boys are. STUDY DESIGN: 877 adolescents (M = 12.43, SD = 0.65) from seven German high schools completed a series of questionnaires assessing their mental health (SDQ, PHQ-9, SEED, DSHI-9, Paykel Suicide Scale, FAS III).

METHODS: We calculated cut-off-based prevalence estimates for mental health issues for the whole sample and compared estimates between genders.

RESULTS: 12.5% of the sample reported general mental health problems. The estimated prevalence of depressive symptoms lay at of 11.5%. Additionally, 12.1% and 1.3% of the participants displayed relevant symptoms of anorexia or bulimia nervosa, respectively. A total of 10.8% reported engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) at least once in their lifetime, of whom 5.6% reported repetitive NSSI. 30.1% of the participants described suicidal thoughts, 9.9% suicide plans, and 3.5% at least one suicide attempt. Girls were generally more affected than boys, except for bulimia nervosa, suicidal behavior, and partly NSSI.

CONCLUSION: Our findings corroborate the established relevance of early adolescence for the development of mental health problems and suggest that a substantial proportion of young adolescents suffer from such problems early on. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and reported negative mental health consequences, the current findings underline the importance of preventive interventions to avoid the manifestation of mental disorders during adolescence.


Prevalence; Depression; Mental health; Adolescence; Eating disorders; NSSI; STBs

