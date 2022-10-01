|
Tang B, Yu X, Gao Y, Bo SH, Zhou Z. Sci. Bull. (Beijing) 2022; 67(21): 2149-2153.
36545988
Abstract
Sodium-ion batteries are regarded as a strong competitor in the markets of future transportation and energy storage [2]. Compared with commercialized lithium-ion batteries, earth-abundant elements (such as Na, Fe, Mn, C, and Al) are employed in sodium-ion batteries. The related raw materials are evenly distributed around the globe, with some highly concentrated in China. Many enterprises such as Faradion, CATL, HiNa Battery, NATRIUM and Tiamat have all focused their R&D efforts on sodium-ion batteries. Currently, the energy density of sodium-ion batteries is approaching 150 Wh/kg on cell-level, which is close to lithium iron phosphate batteries. The cycle life of these battery products is reported to range from 1500 to 4500 cycles. The manufacturing cost of sodium-ion batteries is theoretically low. However, their production and commercialization are still at early stage, which makes their current cost not as competitive as that of lithium-ion batteries.
