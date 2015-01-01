Abstract

Although general information is available, specifically detailed information on gym-based fitness-related injuries in the general recreational fitness population is lacking. The aim of our study was to obtain more insight into injuries occurring as a result of gym-based fitness activities. A descriptive online epidemiological study was conducted in November 2020. The survey was distributed by a market research agency to members of their research panel. A total of 494 Dutch fitness participants aged ≥ 18 years (mean 38.9; 59% male) who had sustained a fitness-related injury in the preceding 12 months were included in the study. Most injuries occurred during strength training, individual cardio exercise, yoga/Pilates, cardio exercise in group lessons, and CrossFit. The shoulder, leg, and knee were the most common injured body parts; 73.1% of the injuries occurred during unsupervised gym-based fitness activities, and 46.2% of the injuries occurred during one specific exercise or when using a specific fitness device: running (e.g., on the treadmill) (22.8%); bench press (11.8%); or squats (9.6%). Overuse or overload (n = 119), missteps and sprains (n = 48), or an incorrect posture or movement (n = 43) were most often mentioned as causes of injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Most self-reported gym-based fitness-related injuries occur during strength training and individual cardio exercise. Special attention should be given to the shoulder during strength training and to the lower extremities during cardio exercise. Injury prevention interventions should be able to be carried out without supervision.

