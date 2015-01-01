SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Senthilkumaran S, Arathisenthil SV, Williams J, Williams HF, Thirumalaikolundusubramanian P, Patel K, Vaiyapuri S. Toxins (Basel) 2022; 14(12): e817.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/toxins14120817

PMID

36548714

Abstract

India suffers the highest incidence of snakebite envenomation (SBE) in the world. Rural communities within India and other countries have long-held cultural beliefs surrounding snakes and SBE treatments, with snake statues present in numerous Hindu temples. While most cultural beliefs are well respected and do not affect anyone, some people worship live venomous snakes without any safety precautions. Moreover, they practice various inappropriate first aid and traditional treatments that exacerbate SBE-induced complications. We report an unusual case of SBE on the tongue of a patient who was bitten while worshipping Russell's viper following the advice of an astrologer based on the appearance of a snake in the patient's dream. Following the bite, the tongue was deeply incised by the priest as a first aid to mitigate SBE-induced complications. The patient suffered profuse bleeding and swelling of the tongue resulting in difficulties in intubating them. The patient regained consciousness after antivenom administration, intranasal ventilation, and blood removal from the mouth. The tongue underwent extensive surgery to restore movement and function. This report advises caution to those undertaking the extremely risky practice of worshipping live snakes and emphasises the urgent need to develop and enforce policies to mitigate such actions and educate rural communities.


Language: en

Keywords

airway obstruction; inappropriate first aid; live snake worship; Russell’s viper; snakebite envenomation; snakebite on tongue; snakebite public awareness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print