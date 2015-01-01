Abstract

In Colombia, South America, there is a subspecies of the South American rattlesnake Crotalus durissus, C. d. cumanensis, a snake of the Viperidae family, whose presence has been reduced due to the destruction of its habitat. It is an enigmatic snake from the group of pit vipers, venomous, with large articulated front fangs, special designs on its body, and a characteristic rattle on its tail. Unlike in Brazil, the occurrence of human envenomation by C. durisus in Colombia is very rare and contributes to less than 1% of envenomation caused by snakes. Its venom is a complex cocktail of proteins with different biological effects, which evolved with the purpose of paralyzing the prey, killing it, and starting its digestive process, as well as having defense functions. When its venom is injected into humans as the result of a bite, the victim presents with both local tissue damage and with systemic involvement, including a diverse degree of neurotoxic, myotoxic, nephrotoxic, and coagulopathic effects, among others. Its biological effects are being studied for use in human health, including the possible development of analgesic, muscle relaxant, anti-inflammatory, immunosuppressive, anti-infection, and antineoplastic drugs. Several groups of researchers in Brazil are very active in their contributions in this regard. In this work, a review is made of the most relevant biological and medical aspects related to the South American rattlesnake and of what may be of importance for a better understanding of the snake C. d. cumanensis, present in Colombia and Venezuela.

Language: en