Citation
Perez MA, Sudweeks JD, Sears E, Valente J, Guo F. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36548218
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Motor vehicle crashes result in egregious personal injury, mortality, and economic cost but are relatively rare in naturalistic observations. There is, however, evidence of strong relationships between crashes and less severe (but more common) "surrogate" events (e.g., near-crashes). Despite this strong relationship, there can still be some important differences in findings when these surrogate events are investigated in lieu of, or combined with, crashes. Therefore, it is relevant to describe and quantify differences between crashes and crash-surrogate events. Consequently, the focus of this investigation was to establish how crashes and crash surrogate events in a large-scale naturalistic driving study compare in terms of frequency of occurrence, event characteristics, and pre-impact vehicle kinematics.
Language: en
Keywords
traffic safety; Crash; crash surrogate; naturalistic driving; near-crash; single vehicle conflict