Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To study the features of unintentional injury in children under the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed on the medical data of 2 526 children with unintentional injury in Xinhua Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine from July 2019 to June 2022. The study period was divided into 5 stages: before the epidemic (July to December, 2019), the Wuhan epidemic period (January to April, 2020), the epidemic remission period in China (May 2020 to February 2022), the Shanghai epidemic period (March to May, 2022), and the epidemic remission period in Shanghai (June 2022). The incidences of unintentional injury in children at different time stages and different ages were compared. A questionnaire survey was conducted on 107 children of the 2 526 children to explore the features of unintentional injury.



RESULTS: There were significant differences in gender composition, age, age distribution and proportion of many types of unintentional injuries among the five time stages (P<0.05). There was a reduction in the number of children who attended the emergency department due to unintentional injury during the Wuhan epidemic and the Shanghai epidemic. The proportion of children with trauma-related unintentional injuries in each stage reached more than 50%, and the proportion of children with trauma-related unintentional injuries reached 63.9% and 82.0%, respectively during the Wuhan epidemic and the Shanghai epidemic. Most children suffering from unintentional injury were mainly school-aged and preschool children (1 823 children, 72.17%). Compared with the same period of Shanghai epidemic in 2021, the age of children with unintentional injury was younger (median 7 years vs 11 years), and the proportion of children with trauma-related unintentional injuries increased (97% vs 69%) during the Shanghai epidemic (P<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Under the COVID-19 epidemic, there is a reduction in the number of children with unintentional injury, while there is an increase in the proportion of children with trauma-related unintentional injuries. Unintentional injury is more common among school-aged and preschool children.



目的: 探究新型冠状病毒肺炎疫情下儿童意外伤害的特征，旨在为疫情背景下儿童意外伤害的防治提供参考。方法: 回顾性分析2019年7月--2022年6月上海交通大学附属医学院新华医院收治的意外伤害患儿2 526例的病例资料，按时间段分为5个阶段：疫情前（2019年7--12月）、武汉疫情期（2020年1--4月）、全国疫情平稳期（2020年5月--2022年2月）、上海疫情期（2022年3--5月）、上海疫情平稳期（2022年6月）。比较不同时间阶段和年龄阶段儿童意外伤害发生情况，并进一步对其中107例患儿进行问卷调查，探讨儿童意外伤害的特征。结果: 5个时间阶段意外伤害患儿的性别构成、年龄、年龄分布及多种类型意外伤害构成比的比较，差异均具有统计学意义（P<0.05）。武汉疫情及上海疫情期因意外伤害就诊的人数明显减少。外伤相关意外伤害患儿在各个阶段占比均超过50%，其中武汉疫情期及上海疫情期外伤相关意外伤害人数占比分别为63.9%和82.0%。意外伤害多见于学龄期及学龄前期儿童（1 823例，72.17%）。与2021年同期相比，上海疫情期发生意外伤害患儿年龄更小（中位数7岁 vs 11岁），外伤相关意外伤害患儿占比增加（97% vs 69%），差异均有统计学意义（P<0.05）。结论: 新型冠状病毒肺炎疫情背景下儿童意外伤害病例数减少，而外伤相关意外伤害占比增加。学龄前期及学龄期儿童意外伤害更常见。.

