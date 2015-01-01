SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mouraria GG, Mendonça BCN, Dias AL, Zogbi DR, Cruz MA, Etchebehere M. Acta Ortop. Bras. 2022; 30(6): e256500.

10.1590/1413-785220223006e256500

36561473

PMC9757718

Abstract

Most epidemiological studies do not exclusively address fractures treated surgically but include those with conservative treatment. In Brazil, few epidemiological studies address fractures prevalence undergoing surgical treatment.

OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence, demographics, and associated injuries of surgically treated humeral shaft fractures.

METHODS: A retrospective study between 2009 and 2019 with patients undergoing osteosynthesis of humeral shaft fracture. Categorical variables were assessed using Fisher's chi-square or exact test, and non-categorical variables were assessed using the unpaired t-test. A significance level of 5% was adopted.

RESULTS: A total of 115 patients were evaluated. Mean age was 37.9 ± 15.6 years, with a male predominance (66.9%) due to car accidents. The most prevalent fracture type was 12 A3. Open fracture prevalence was 11.3%. Radial nerve damage prevalence was 33% and low-energy trauma was twice as likely.

CONCLUSION: Surgically treated humeral shaft fractures were more prevalent in men, young, and related to high-energy trauma, with a transverse line pattern. Fractures secondary to low-energy trauma had a greater association with radial nerve injury. Level of Evidence III, Epidemiological, Retrospective Study.


Language: en

Keywords

Analytical Epidemiology. Humeral Fractures. Fracture Fixation; Internal. Radial Neuropathy

