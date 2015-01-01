|
Citation
|
Mouraria GG, Mendonça BCN, Dias AL, Zogbi DR, Cruz MA, Etchebehere M. Acta Ortop. Bras. 2022; 30(6): e256500.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Sociedade Brasileira de Ortopedia e Traumatologia)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36561473
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Most epidemiological studies do not exclusively address fractures treated surgically but include those with conservative treatment. In Brazil, few epidemiological studies address fractures prevalence undergoing surgical treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Analytical Epidemiology. Humeral Fractures. Fracture Fixation; Internal. Radial Neuropathy