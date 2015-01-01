Abstract

Most epidemiological studies do not exclusively address fractures treated surgically but include those with conservative treatment. In Brazil, few epidemiological studies address fractures prevalence undergoing surgical treatment.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence, demographics, and associated injuries of surgically treated humeral shaft fractures.



METHODS: A retrospective study between 2009 and 2019 with patients undergoing osteosynthesis of humeral shaft fracture. Categorical variables were assessed using Fisher's chi-square or exact test, and non-categorical variables were assessed using the unpaired t-test. A significance level of 5% was adopted.



RESULTS: A total of 115 patients were evaluated. Mean age was 37.9 ± 15.6 years, with a male predominance (66.9%) due to car accidents. The most prevalent fracture type was 12 A3. Open fracture prevalence was 11.3%. Radial nerve damage prevalence was 33% and low-energy trauma was twice as likely.



CONCLUSION: Surgically treated humeral shaft fractures were more prevalent in men, young, and related to high-energy trauma, with a transverse line pattern. Fractures secondary to low-energy trauma had a greater association with radial nerve injury. Level of Evidence III, Epidemiological, Retrospective Study.

Language: en