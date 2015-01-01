Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the age and anthropometry profile of patients with a diagnosis of fracture of the proximal femur in older adults admitted to a philanthropic hospital in São Paulo.



METHODS: Retrospective observational cross-sectional study. All patients older than 59 years with femoral fractures diagnosed and hospitalized between January, 2019 and April, 2020 were included. The analysis of the 85 medical records resulted in the data collected in the present study. Anthropometry, age, sex, ethnicity, presence of comorbidities and mechanism of trauma of these patients were considered in this study. Most traumas, as expect, presented low energy mechanisms.



RESULTS: Prevalence of 3:1 in females, aged between 60-104 and mean of 78.5 years, with an increased risk in patients over 80 years. The body mass index (BMI) between 16.53 and 39.80 with an average of 24.16 kg/m(2). Being 89.4% cases of fall from own height.



CONCLUSION: Proximal femur fractures in older adults occur more often in women, with a mean age of 78.5 years, normal BMI range, whose main trauma mechanism is fall to ground level. The most prevalent injury is transtrochanteric fracture, with a mean of 70.5% and the most performed treatment is internal fixation with cephalomedullary nail, with a mean of 66.1%. Level of Evidence VI, Descriptive Epidemiological Study.

