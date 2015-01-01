Abstract

Traffic-accidents are a public health problem with repercussions on population morbimortality.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the impact of the pandemic on the profile of motorcycle accidents assisted at the Tertiary Hospital in 2020.



METHODS: Cross-sectional, descriptive retrospective study in 2017 and 2020 of 260 medical records of care for motorcycle accidents in the emergency room of the Tertiary Hospital. Statistical analysis of data and their correlations using the chi-square test (p < 0.05).



RESULTS: Of the 105 medical records in 2017, 83% are men, mean age 29.8 years, and death rate of 3.90%. Fractures in 98.10%, 64.10% exposed and predominantly the tibia (61.90%). Of the 155 medical records in 2020, 91.61% are men, mean age 31.21 years, and no deaths. Fractures in 94.84%, 37.42% exposed and predominantly the tibia (28.57%). Between 2017 and 2020, Infosiga-SP showed a relevant reduction (p < 0.001) of deaths in the hospital environment (52.46% to 31.91%).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of motorcycle accidents increased, in-hospital deaths dropped, but the epidemiological profile of accidents at the Hospital remained unchanged.



Level of Evidence III, Comparative Retrospective Study.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic



Language: en