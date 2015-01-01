SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bonanno M, De Luca R, De Nunzio AM, Quartarone A, Calabrò RS. Brain Sci. 2022; 12(12): e1678.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)

DOI

10.3390/brainsci12121678

PMID

36552138

Abstract

Motor and cognitive rehabilitation in individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a growing field of clinical and research interest. In fact, novel rehabilitative approaches allow a very early verticalization and gait training through robotic devices and other innovative tools boosting neuroplasticity, thanks to the high-intensity, repetitive and task-oriented training. In the same way, cognitive rehabilitation is also evolving towards advanced interventions using virtual reality (VR), computer-based approaches, telerehabilitation and neuromodulation devices. This review aimed to systematically investigate the existing evidence concerning the role of innovative technologies in the motor and cognitive neurorehabilitation of TBI patients. We searched and reviewed the studies published in the Cochrane Library, PEDro, PubMed and Scopus between January 2012 and September 2022. After an accurate screening, only 29 papers were included in this review. This systematic review has demonstrated the beneficial role of innovative technologies when applied to cognitive rehabilitation in patients with TBI, while evidence of their effect on motor rehabilitation in this patient population is poor and still controversial.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; virtual reality; innovations in neurorehabilitation; robotic device

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print