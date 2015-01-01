|
Citation
|
Majdanik S, Potocka-Banas B, Glowinski S, Luzny S. Forensic Toxicol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36564610
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Poisoning with elemental metals and metallic compounds was much more frequent in the past, and was related, among other things, to lifestyle and the lack of appropriate toxicological diagnostics. One example is mercury, which is being gradually eliminated but still has many different applications as a pure metal or in the form of various compounds. The paper presents a case of suicidal poisoning with mercury chloride (corrosive sublimate).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Poisoning; Mercury chloride; Suicide by intoxication