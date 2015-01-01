Abstract

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains the most challenging and threatening manifestation of gender inequality in Indian society. The outbreak of COVID-19 in India increased the risk of exposure to GBV, often compared to the "shadow pandemic". Girls suffered disproportionally compared to boys during the pandemic -from being pulled out of schools, facing movement restrictions, and being more susceptible to forced marriage and household violence. Pre-existing gender inequalities and regressive gender norms, along with economic instability, also contributed to creating a milieu for violence to thrive. Additionally, the pandemic also challenged GBV service provision and program implementation at the community level. To meet the increasing needs of women and girls during the crisis, national and local civil society organizations attempted to adapt GBV programming and promote innovative approaches to tackle GBV. The secondary review provides insight on the GBV impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provides an overview of various challenges at the level of individual, community, institution, and policy. The literature review also highlights strategies adopted to combat GBV in private, public and cyberspace.

