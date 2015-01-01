Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To report the nature of badminton-related eye injuries in the published literature.



METHODS: A review of the literature with key word and MeSH terms: 'Eye injury', 'Ocular trauma', 'Badminton' 'Shuttlecock' using CENTRAL, MEDLINE, EMBASE and Informit Health Collection databases. Papers were reviewed to assess the circumstances of the injury, patient demographics and clinical data.



RESULTS: 19 studies from 1974 to 2020 from 12 countries reported 378 monocular badminton-related eye injuries from 378 patients with a male-to-female ratio of 2.5:1. A closed globe injury was sustained in 97% of eyes and a shuttlecock responsible for 85% of injuries. Doubles play, the shuttlecock and a lack of eye protection were associated with eye injury.



CONCLUSION: Vision impairment was associated with the majority of badminton-related eye injuries, and doubles play, the shuttlecock and a lack of eye protection were risk factors.

