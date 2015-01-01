Abstract

Understanding disaster risk perception is vital for community-based disaster risk reduction (DRR). This study was set to investigate the correlations between disaster risk perception and the population at risk. To address this research question, the current study conducted an interdisciplinary approach: a household survey for measuring variables and constructed an Agent-based model for simulating the population at risk. Therefore, two correlations were defined, (1) between risk perception and willingness to evacuate, and (2) between willingness to evacuate and the population at risk. The willingness to evacuate was adopted as a mediator to determine the relationship between risk perception and the population at risk. The results show that the residents generally have a higher risk perception and willingness to evacuate because the study area frequently suffered from debris flow and flash floods. A positive correlation was found between risk perception and willingness to evacuate, and a negative correlation to the population at risk. However, a marginal effect was observed when raising public risk perception to reduce the number of the population at risk. This study provides an interdisciplinary approach to measuring disaster risk perception at the community level and helps policymakers select the most effective ways to reduce the population at risk.

Language: en