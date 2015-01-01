|
Chen H, Xu Z, Liu Y, Huang Y, Yang F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(24): e16406.
Floods are one of the most common natural disasters that can cause considerable economic damage and loss of life in many regions of the world. Urban flood risk assessment is important for urban flood control, disaster reduction, and risk management. In this study, a novel approach for assessing urban flood risk was proposed based on the dynamic population distribution, improved entropy weight method, fuzzy comprehensive evaluation method, and the principle of maximum membership, and the spatial distribution of flood risk in four different sessions or daily time segments (TS1-TS4) in the northern part of the Shenzhen River Basin (China) was assessed using geographic information system technology.
fuzzy comprehensive evaluation; dynamic population; improved entropy weight; principle of maximum membership; urban flood risk assessment