Abstract

Coal mine construction projects have high risks, and non-compliant designs generated in the design stage will have adverse effects on subsequent construction and production stages. Therefore, it is of great importance to conduct effective preconstruction compliance inspections on coal mine construction designs. To make the compliance check of coal mine building design more rapid and effective, and to reduce the risks arising from the design phase, this study built a compliance inspection system for coal mine building design from the causes of coal mine accidents, using the Word2Vec word similarity calculation method and BIM platform secondary development technology. The system was tested and was found to be able to detect a 92.82% non-compliant component rate where the correct inspection rate was 97.68%. In addition, the inspection time for a single component was only 0.23 s. The construction of the compliance inspection system based on accident causes has changed the extensive inspection mode in the traditional manual model inspection, and the inspection no longer depends on the experience of inspectors, thus improving the efficiency and accuracy of coal mine building model inspection. The inspection focuses on the building elements with high risks, which achieves the purpose of risk control in the design stage.

Language: en