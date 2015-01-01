Abstract

The Indonesian Disaster Risk Index (IRBI) in 2018 found that 52.33% of districts or cities in Indonesia were at high risk of natural disasters and the others were at moderate risk. The World Risk Index places Indonesia at number 33 in the very high-risk category. The policy direction of the Implementation of Disaster Management in Indonesia in 2020-2024 is to increase disaster resilience toward sustainable prosperity for sustainable development.



PURPOSE: This study aims to identify the various needs for a culturally sensitive PHN-based disaster risk-reduction preparedness training model.



METHODS: This study used a descriptive qualitative research design. Data collection was done through in-depth interviews, Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), and expert panel stages in the Indonesian language. Samples involved in the research included 4 experts and 11 informants.



RESULTS: There were 10 themes generated from the results. The analysis results revealed that the level of knowledge, attitudes, and skills of the community is still low. Almost all of the people of Mekar Mukti Village stated that they had never received community-based disaster management training.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings highlighted the importance of the Disaster Risk-Reduction Preparedness Model Based on Culturally Sensitive Public Health Nursing for the community.

