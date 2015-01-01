Abstract

School climate and school identification are two distinct yet closely interrelated components of school environment; both are associated with adolescents' multiple health behavioral changes. The 15-item Abbreviated version of the Dual School Climate and School Identification Measure-Student (SCASIM-St15) and its 5-factor model simultaneously and separately assess these two constructs. This study validated the Chinese version of SCASIM-St15 among 1108 students from junior middle schools, senior middle schools, and vocational high schools in Taizhou city, Zhejiang, China, via an anonymous, self-administered cross-sectional survey. Confirmatory factor analysis supports the 5-factor model of the original SCASIM-St15 with a satisfactory model fit. Its four factors (i.e., student-student relations, staff-student relations, academic emphasis, and shared values and approach) assess school climate; its fifth factor assesses school identification. The subscales of the SCASIM-St15 demonstrate good psychometric properties, including measurement invariance (across sex and school type), good internal consistency, an absence of floor effect, and good external validity with four external variables (depression, peer victimization, classmate support, and teacher-student relationship). However, some substantial ceiling effects were observed. The five subscales differ significantly across the school types but not between males and females. The validated SCASIM-St15 can be applied to simultaneously understand school climate/school identification among Chinese adolescents, which may greatly facilitate future related observational and intervention research.

Language: en