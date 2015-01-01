Abstract

In the U.S., 12.3% of children live with at least one parent who has a substance use disorder. Prior research has shown that men are more likely to seek treatment than women and that the barriers are different; however, there is limited research focusing specifically on opioid use disorder (OUD). We sought to understand the barriers and motivators for parents with OUD. We conducted a qualitative study by interviewing parents with OUD who were part of an outpatient treatment program. Interviews followed a semi-structured format with questions on access to and motivation for treatment. The interviews were recorded and transcribed using OpenAI software. Transcripts were coded by two separate reviewers and then analyzed for themes using Atlas.ti. We interviewed 14 individuals; 3 were men, and 3 of the women identified as LGBTQ+. The participants ranged in age from 27 to 54 years old. All participants had a least one child. Gender differences existed. Mothers reported experiencing more barriers-notably, a lack of childcare, shame, and guilt-while fathers reported higher levels of support from family. Both mothers and fathers identified their children as a motivation for recovery, albeit in differing ways. Mothers and fathers with OUD experience different barriers to treatment and also rely on different resources. Prior efforts to increase access to treatment for parents have focused on physical barriers; however, our research supports the need for expanded treatment services for families and efforts to address the stigma of substance abuse disorder, but more efforts are also needed to address stigma.

Language: en