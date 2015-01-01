Abstract

The dramatic increase in electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in the environment has led to public health concerns around the world. Based on over 70 years of research in this field, the World Health Organization (WHO) has concluded that scientific knowledge in this area is now more extensive than for most chemicals and that current evidence does not confirm the existence of any health consequences from exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields. However, controversy on electromagnetic safety continues. Two international groups, the International Committee on Electromagnetic Safety of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, have been addressing this issue for decades. While the goal of both groups is to provide human exposure limits that protect against established or substantiated adverse health effects, there are groups that advocate more stringent exposure limits, based on possible biological effects. Both biological and engineering complexities make the validity of many EMF studies questionable. Controversies in research, publication, standards, regulations and risk communication concerning electromagnetic safety will be addressed in this article. The WHO is conducting systematic reviews on the RF biological effects literature. If scientists would discuss the safety issues of EMFs based on validated scientific facts and not on unreproducible possible effects and opinions, the controversy would be minimized or resolved.

