Citation
Jones BL, Grendell MK, Bezzant JM, Russell KA, Williams BW, Jensen L, Peterson C, Christensen J, Pyper B, Muh J, Taylor ZE. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(24): e16966.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36554847
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Stress has been linked to numerous health outcomes, including internalizing and externalizing behaviors, self-esteem, and physical health. Culture has also been linked to stress and health. This study examined the links between stress and health, and the potential moderating role of Latinx ethnic pride (LEP).
Language: en
Keywords
children; Latinx; depressive symptoms; culture; obesity; family; self-esteem; ethnic pride; externalizing behaviors; stressful events