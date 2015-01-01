Abstract

Bullying victimization has been proven to be a direct predictor of adolescents' quality of life, whereas elaborate mechanisms remain inconclusive. This study aims to explore the mediating pathway of Internet addiction and social withdrawal on the relationship between bullying victimization and quality of life among Chinese adolescents. This study used the cross-sectional data collected by self-reported questionnaires, including multidimensional peer-victimization scale, youth quality of life instrument-short form, prolonged social withdrawal questionnaire, and compulsive Internet use scale. A total of 1278 participants from four junior middle schools and two high schools participated in the questionnaire survey. SPSS 25.0 and Amos 25.0 were adopted to analyze the data. The results indicated that bullying victimization was directly and indirectly associated with adolescents' quality of life. Internet addiction and social withdrawal partially mediated the relationship between bullying victimization and quality of life among adolescents. The current study demonstrated the underlying pathway of how bullying victimization affected adolescents' quality of life, which could provide an intervention perspective for governments and social workers to improve adolescents' quality of life by controlling Internet addiction and social withdrawal.

Language: en