Citation
Dos Santos MF, Simões C, Santos AC, Lebre P, Grazzani I. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(24): e16990.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36554870
Abstract
COVID-19 changed and challenged education, with schools obliged to adapt to online settings. This study aims to evaluate the impact of a mental health curriculum implemented at schools, considering the implementation settings: online, onsite, and mixed (online and onsite). From kindergarten to high school, 933 students were evaluated by teachers regarding their social and emotional learning, strengths and difficulties, and academic outcomesin two measuring times: pre- and post-test. A qualitative analysis of teachers' adaptations to the online implementation was also conducted.
Language: en
Keywords
education; COVID-19; well-being; digital mental health; online; program; PROMEHS; social and emotional learning