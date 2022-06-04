Abstract

This paper summarizes the cause of the debris flow impact train accident by investigating the local geological condition, meteorological data and field investigation that happened in Guizhou, China on 4 June 2022. The result showed that the major reason is the continuous heavy rain in the surrounding area, which led to a small landslide at the upper right of the tunnel entrance. Besides, the construction of the Jianrong Expressway in the upper reaches increased the catchment area, which makes the water content of the upper soil increase while the shear strength decreases. Such large-scale catastrophic accidents significantly threaten the local environment and public safety. Therefore, it is urgent to pay special attention to the changes in geological conditions along the line, especially the adverse effects of construction, to improve the early risk warning and post-accident treatment ability.

