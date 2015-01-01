Abstract

The aim of the study was to determine whether Whole Body Vibration Training (WBVT) affects intrinsic risk factors for falls in women aged 60+ at fall risk.



DESIGN: Randomized controlled clinical trial. Blinding was applied to the persons in charge of evaluating the intervention's clinical results and statistical analysis.



METHODS: Forty-two women over 60 years old were randomly assigned to an experimental group (EG-12-week WBVT; n = 22) and a control group (CG-no additional physical activities; n = 20). Fear of falling was measured by the FES-I questionnaire, gait and dynamic balance using the Time-Up and Go test (TUG), aerobic endurance with the 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT), and the functional strength of the lower body muscles with the 30-s Chair Stand Test (30SCST) at baseline and post-intervention. Additionally assayed were participants' blood concentrations of interleukin-6 (IL-6).



RESULTS: The 12-week WBVT improves gait and balance (TUG, p = 0.009), exercise tolerance (6MWT, p = 0.001), and functional strength (30SCST; p = 0.027) but does not reduce the intensity of fear of falling (FES-I, p = 0.655) and the IL-6 serum concentration (p = 0.377).



CONCLUSIONS: WBVT affects selected fall risk factors in women aged 60+ at fall risk.

Language: en